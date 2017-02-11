XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/02/2017 - 16:37 GMT

Simon Mignolet Starts – Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his matchday squad that will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a big Premier League clash at Anfield later this evening.

Klopp has kept his faith with Simon Mignolet in goal as Loris Karius will again have to remain content with a place on the bench. Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson line up in midfield with Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino forming the attack for the Reds.




Daniel Sturridge is again on the bench, with Divock Origi providing another attacking option to the Liverpool manager in the reserve if necessary. Ragnar Klavan and Alberto Moreno are the defensive options Klopp has on the bench.

Without a win in the league since New Year’s Eve and with just one victory in ten in all competitions, Klopp’s team are under pressure to produce the goods at home against one of the in-form sides of the Premier League in Tottenham.

 


Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lucas, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino

Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Klavan, Can, Alexander-Arnold, Origi, Sturridge
 