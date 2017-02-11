XRegister
06 October 2016

11/02/2017 - 15:43 GMT

That’s What I’m Hearing – Chris Sutton On New Rangers Manager

 




Chris Sutton says that his sources are telling him Alex McLeish is in pole position to succeed Mark Warburton at Rangers.

Warburton departed Ibrox in some confusion on Friday evening after the club claimed he had resigned and accepted his resignation, along with those of head of recruitment Frank McParland and assistant manager David Weir.




The former Brentford boss has denied resigning, but the upshot is he is no longer in charge of Rangers and the club are looking for his replacement.

And Sutton says that man is likely to be former Rangers boss McLeish.
 


"I'm hearing it could be Alex McLeish", Sutton said on BT Sport Score.

Warburton leaves Rangers sitting in third spot in the Scottish Premiership, a huge 27 points behind rivals Celtic and in a fight with Aberdeen and Hearts to finish second.

Ex-Ajax and Inter coach Frank de Boer has also been linked with the job at Ibrox, while former Nottingham Forest manager Billy Davies is also mooted to be a contender.
 