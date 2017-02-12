Sunderland Tracking Nice Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland are tracking Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien following his fine performances in the French top flight this season.



While the winter transfer window has closed, the Black Cats are continuing to identify and monitor potential targets for the summer transfer window.











And according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the Black Cats are on Cyprien's trail.



The 22-year-old was only snapped up by Nice last summer, but has already aroused interest with his performances for Ligue 1's third placed team.





He has been a regular for Nice this term, playing in all 25 of the club's Ligue 1 games so far and contributing six goals and three assists.