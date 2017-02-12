XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/02/2017 - 22:17 GMT

Sunderland Tracking Nice Midfielder

 




Sunderland are tracking Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien following his fine performances in the French top flight this season.

While the winter transfer window has closed, the Black Cats are continuing to identify and monitor potential targets for the summer transfer window.




And according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the Black Cats are on Cyprien's trail.

The 22-year-old was only snapped up by Nice last summer, but has already aroused interest with his performances for Ligue 1's third placed team.
 


He has been a regular for Nice this term, playing in all 25 of the club's Ligue 1 games so far and contributing six goals and three assists.

Cyprien was last on target for Nice earlier this month when he scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 home win over Saint-Etienne.

It is unclear whether Sunderland are considering a move for the 22-year-old and whether any future swoop is dependent upon the Black Cats keeping hold of their Premier League status.

Sunderland are currently bottom of the Premier League.
 