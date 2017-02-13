XRegister
06 October 2016

13/02/2017 - 14:00 GMT

Chelsea Are Happy, We Could Get More Blues Youngsters – Bristol City Boss

 




Bristol City boss Lee Johnson believes the Robins will get access to more talented Chelsea youngsters in the future, following Tammy Abraham’s successful loan spell with the Championship club.

The striker, who joined Bristol City on a season-long loan deal from the Blues last summer, has been in spectacular form for his new employers.




Abraham scored twice in the 3-3 draw with Derby County at the weekend to take his season’s tally to 21 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

And Johnson, who heaped praise on the 19-year-old, feels the youngster’s success at Ashton Gate will enhance Bristol City’s chances of landing more Chelsea starlets in the coming years.
 


“It’s an outstanding achievement for someone of his age to reach the 20-goal mark, especially with it being his first season in the Championship”, the manager told Bristol City Player HD.

“I know Chelsea are very pleased with the way we’ve nurtured Tammy so far. We’re very pleased that Chelsea have entrusted us with that.

“So far Tammy is delivering. There’s still a good third of the season to go – and it’s the exciting third. This is where the boys turn to men. He’s certainly done that this year.

“We’re trying to improve his defensive play all the time because at Under-23 level and younger he hasn’t had to do an awful lot of that. We want to give him back to Chelsea a more rounded player.

“We provide Chelsea a very detailed monthly report, scrutinising every one of Tammy performances.

“There’s communication between the two clubs; they have a liaison officer who pops down to see Tammy every now and then, just like Brian Tinnion does for our young players.

“We want to make sure we nurture this link. Chelsea have a number of top young players and it will enhance our chances of getting access to those players in the future.”

Abraham, who is a product of Chelsea’s youth system, has thus far clocked up just 53 minutes over two Premier League appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The England Under-21 international’s present contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2019.
 