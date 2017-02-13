Dave King Throwing Grenades At Mark Warburton Because He Can’t Respond – Chris Sutton On Rangers “Comedy Club”

Chris Sutton says Rangers chairman Dave King is criticising former manager Mark Warburton because he knows he cannot currently respond and questioned why the Englishman was not sacked sooner if his performance was not up to the mark.
Rangers announced on Friday night that Warburton, along with assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland, had handed in his resignation and it had been accepted.
The trio have denied resigning and the matter could now go to court, amid the backdrop of claims Warburton's agent was trying to set him up with a new club and get Rangers to waive compensation.
Sutton feels Rangers chairman King can freely put the boot into Warburton as he knows the Englishman will not respond.
And he also questioned whether King would have acted to remove the under-performing manager had he not been given a golden opportunity to do so.
"Well, it's turning into a comedy club isn't it?" Sutton said on a video on Twitter.
"Mark Warburton, gone. Dave King launching all sorts of grenades at Mark Warburton, knowing that Mark Warburton isn't going to respond because of legal reasons.
"But if Dave King felt so strongly about Mark Warburton going then why didn't he sack him earlier? I just don't get it.
"He's seen an opportunity and he's taken it.
"Make no mistake, Mark Warburton would still be at Rangers today had his agent not made a complete mess of this whole situation", Sutton added.
Rangers currently have Under-20s boss Graeme Murty in temporary charge as they look to bring in a manager to replace Warburton, Alex McLeish having been mooted as the leading contender.
The Gers shrugged off the off the pitch turmoil on Sunday by beating Morton 2-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will meet either Hamilton or Dunfermline at Ibrox.