Dave King Throwing Grenades At Mark Warburton Because He Can’t Respond – Chris Sutton On Rangers “Comedy Club”

Chris Sutton says Rangers chairman Dave King is criticising former manager Mark Warburton because he knows he cannot currently respond and questioned why the Englishman was not sacked sooner if his performance was not up to the mark.



Rangers announced on Friday night that Warburton, along with assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland, had handed in his resignation and it had been accepted.











The trio have denied resigning and the matter could now go to court, amid the backdrop of claims Warburton's agent was trying to set him up with a new club and get Rangers to waive compensation.



Sutton feels Rangers chairman King can freely put the boot into Warburton as he knows the Englishman will not respond.





And he also questioned whether King would have acted to remove the under-performing manager had he not been given a golden opportunity to do so.