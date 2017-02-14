Claim From South America: Gabriel Jesus Out For Two To Three Months

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City teen sensation Gabriel Jesus could be out for two to three months due to a broken metatarsal, it has been claimed.



The Brazilian forward has made early waves in England since his arrival from Palmeiras last month and has managed to push Sergio Aguero out of Manchester City’s starting eleven.











He has already scored three goals for the Citizens in four appearances but tragedy struck at Dean Court last night when he limped off the pitch against Bournemouth due to an injury.



While Manchester City eventually won 2-1, there has been an anxious wait for more news on Jesus’ injury and it seems the striker could be out of action for a significant period of time.





According to Argentine journalist Vero Brunati, the forward has broken his metatarsal and will be out of action for Manchester City for the next two to three months.

Manchester City are yet to say anything about the extent of Jesus’ injury but it seems it could be a while before the striker will be seen back on the pitch in the Citizens colours.



The Brazilian’s long term absence could provide Aguero with an opportunity to revive his career at Manchester City and cement his place in the starting eleven over the next few games.

