06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/02/2017 - 16:48 GMT

Liverpool Keen On Spanish Defender With €25m Release Clause

 




Liverpool are keeping a close watch on young Espanyol defender Marc Navarro with a view to signing him during the summer transfer window.

A product of the Espanyol academy, the 21-year-old full-back recently broke into the first team squad and has scored two goals in his four appearances for the senior team this season.




However, the defender has already arrived on the radar of a few top clubs and it has been claimed Liverpool have him on their sights as they plan for the summer window.

According to the Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League giants have been watching the player’s performances at Espanyol and have been impressed, though they may have to dig deep to sign Navarro as his release clause is set at €25m. 
 


Jurgen Klopp wants to bring young players into his squad during the summer window and it seems Navarro is one of the names he has on his shortlist for next season.  

He has featured in Espanyol’s last four league games and appears to have cemented his place in the squad for the rest of the campaign.

Navarro still has more than four years left on his deal with the Spanish outfit and Liverpool could try to convince Espanyol to sell for lower than the €25m figure.
 