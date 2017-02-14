XRegister
14/02/2017 - 11:29 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Loanee Mulls Changing National Team Allegiance

 




Tottenham Hotspur loanee Federico Fazio has not ruled out the possibility of him changing his allegiance to Italy from Argentina.

The defender, who joined Roma from Spurs on a season-long loan deal last summer, has thus far managed to earn three caps for Argentina, with the last of those coming in November 2014 when the South American nation beat Croatia 2-1 in an international friendly.




Despite being an Argentine, Fazio’s grandfather is Sicilian which could help him to represent Italy.

And the 29-year-old, who admitted that he regrets failing to make his mark with Argentina, explained that he is keen to play for a national team again, which could even be Italy.
 


"I regret not having had the opportunity to prove myself with Argentina”, Fazio told L‘Ultimo Uomo.

“The important thing is to look forward to a future with the national team, who knows even in the Italian team.”

Fazio, who joined Tottenham from Sevilla in 2014, spent the second half of last season on loan at the Spanish club.

He has featured heavily for Roma in the present campaign, having thus far made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Italian giants.

And Roma are expected to keep Fazio permanently.
 