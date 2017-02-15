Leicester City Our Toughest Test, Chelsea Youth Boss Explains Ahead of Cup Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea Under-18s boss Jody Morris feels Leicester City will be his side’s toughest test in the FA Youth Cup this season.



The young Blues, who beat Leicester City 3-0 last week to secure the Under-18 Premier League south section title, will meet the Foxes again in the FA Youth Cup quarter-final this evening.











Chelsea beat Cardiff City, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday in the previous rounds of the domestic cup competition without conceding a goal.



However Morris, who feels Leicester will bring in four to five players from their development squad for the clash, thinks his side will be in for their toughest test in the FA Youth Cup in the present campaign at the King Power Stadium.





“The quarter-final is always a step up and I’m sure it will be the same again this year”, Morris told the club’s official site.

“The King Power Stadium obviously saw such success last year and built up a great atmosphere, while the pitch is probably the best in the league, so it all adds to the prestige of the competition.



“I’m sure Leicester will bring in four or five players from their development squad and there are certainly improvements we need to make as a team, having looked back at every round so far.



“We’ve done okay but there are things we need to address and hopefully we can do that because Leicester will be our toughest test so far.”



Chelsea, who will be looking to book their place in the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup for the sixth consecutive season, are unbeaten in their last 19 games in all competitions.

