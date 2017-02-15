XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/02/2017 - 13:36 GMT

Liverpool Squad Must Always Remain United Insists Emre Can

 




Liverpool midfielder Emre Can feels it is important for the team to stick together when the going gets tough.

The Reds, who beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 last weekend, have struggled for consistency since the turn of the year.




Liverpool have just managed to win two of their 11 outings in all competitions in 2017; the Merseyside giants’ poor form has seen them knocked out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, while they have also slid out of the top four.

And Can, who admitted that it was not easy to completely block out the criticism that came their way, owing to their poor form, however, insisted that a good team spirit is vital in those trying periods.
 


“It’s not easy to ignore what people are saying because you naturally tend to read the newspapers and speak to friends and a lot of people in the city”, he told the club’s official site.

“Of course they want to talk about football. It’s not easy to ignore, but we have to try and do that because it’s the best way to focus on the games ahead.

“The most important thing is we have to stick together.

"When we have good performances we stick together and we must do the same when we have bad performances.”

Liverpool, who are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 49 points from 25 games, 11 points adrift of leaders Chelsea, will next play reigning champions Leicester City on Monday.
 