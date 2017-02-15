XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/02/2017 - 15:08 GMT

Many, Many Problems – Jose Mourinho Sounds Alarm Over Fixture Congestion

 




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has indicated that he is worried about potential fixture congestion for his side towards the business end of the season.

Mourinho’s men are still actively involved in four competitions and could win the first trophy on offer by the end of the month when they play Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.




However, with progress in domestic cup competitions and the Europa League, Manchester United are facing fixture congestion towards the end of the season, which Mourinho admits is a worry.

The Red Devils were scheduled to play Manchester City on the 26th of this month, but will now be involved in the EFL Cup final instead, with the derby postponed to a later date.
 


And while Mourinho is keen to progress in every competition, he also feels the potential fixture congestion could pose a big problem for his side going forward in the campaign.  

The Manchester United manager said in a press conference earlier today: "If you ask me do I want to progress in the Europa League I tell you yes.

“We don’t throw away competitions, we are going to play to win and to progress.

"It’s even harder, the fact that the match against City is postponed.

“If we win against Blackburn the match against Southampton will also be postponed because the quarter-finals are played the same week the Premier League plays.

"It’s going to create us many, many, many problems."
 