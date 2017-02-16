Arsenal Going To Struggle To Convince Alexis Sanchez To Stay – Pat Nevin

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes Arsenal are going to struggle to keep Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates Stadium beyond the summer.



Sanchez has shown his frustration on the pitch a number of times this season and his body language saw him cut an unhappy figure on Wednesday night when Arsenal suffered a demoralizing 5-1 loss at Bayern Munich.











With his contract expiring at the end of next season and talks over a new deal not progressing, there is fear amongst the Arsenal fans that the Chilean will leave the club in the summer due to the club’s lack of progress.



And Nevin admits that with Arsenal showing very little improvement in Europe or in the league this season, they will find it hard to convince a player of Sanchez’s quality to stick around beyond the end of the current campaign.





The former winger said on BBC Radio 5 live after the match: “It’s probably the most important question in many Arsenal fans’ heads at the moment – will Sanchez stay.

“And to be fair I would be completely astounded [if he does].



"The way it looks at the moment, his body language and the difficulties they are having, it’s a real struggle to keep that standard of player at Arsenal.”



Arsenal are staring at another Champions League last 16 exit for the seventh season running after their capitulation at the Allianz Arena and will need a miracle comeback at the Emirates Stadium to avoid that fate.

