Brendan Rodgers “Sad” To See “Outstanding” Mark Warburton Leave Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has dubbed Mark Warburton "outstanding" and says he is sad to see the Englishman leave his post at Rangers.



Warburton departed the Glasgow giants on Friday night, with Rangers announcing they had accepted his resignation, along with those of his assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland.











The situation has since become complex as Warburton insists he did not resign and the matter could end up in court.



Rodgers rates the now former Rangers manager highly and is disappointed to see him leaving the Scottish game.





"He is an outstanding coach", Rodgers was quoted as saying by the Press Association.