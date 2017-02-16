Brendan Rodgers “Sad” To See “Outstanding” Mark Warburton Leave Rangers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has dubbed Mark Warburton "outstanding" and says he is sad to see the Englishman leave his post at Rangers.
Warburton departed the Glasgow giants on Friday night, with Rangers announcing they had accepted his resignation, along with those of his assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland.
The situation has since become complex as Warburton insists he did not resign and the matter could end up in court.
Rodgers rates the now former Rangers manager highly and is disappointed to see him leaving the Scottish game.
"He is an outstanding coach", Rodgers was quoted as saying by the Press Association.
"I feel for him.
"[I’m] sad to see him go."
Warburton left Rangers sitting in third spot in the Scottish Premiership standings and a huge 27 points behind Rodgers' Celtic.
Rangers Under-20s boss Graeme Murty is currently filling in at Ibrox, with former Gers boss Alex McLeish having been mooted as a leading contender to take the role until the end of the season.
Frank de Boer, sacked by Italian giants Inter in November, has also been suggested as a potential target for Rangers, but the Dutchman has vowed not to return to management before the summer.