Give Him Massive Credit – Celtic Striker Making Loan Move With Brendan Rodgers’ Blessing

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Nadir Ciftci is on the verge of joining Polish outfit Pogon Szczecin until the end of the season.



The Bhoys loaned the Turkey striker to Eskisehirspor in February last year, but he headed back to Celtic last summer and looked to make an impression under new boss Rodgers.











However, the 24-year-old striker rarely got an opportunity to play under Rodgers this season and the four minutes he featured against St. Jonhstone earlier in the month was his only league appearance this season.



The Turkey international flew to Poland earlier this month to complete his move to Pogon Szczecin and Rodgers confirmed that the player is indeed going out on loan.





The Celtic manager said in a press conference: “He'll go out on loan.

“[He is] going to a club in Poland, Pogon Szczecin.



"He went out there today."



Rodgers admits that it has been a difficult last few months for Ciftci at Celtic due to the lack of opportunities but revealed that the striker remained a thorough professional.



And he is hopeful that the forward will be able to prove himself and get more game time at Pogon Szczecin.



“It’s been difficult for him because of the form of the other strikers here.



"You have to give him massive credit because he’s been totally professional. He's been a great guy to have in the squad.



"Strikers want to play and score goals. This is a chance for him, between now and the end of the season, to get some game time.”

