Happy To Play Manchester United Early In Europa League Admits Saint-Etienne Star

Saint-Etienne winger Romain Hamouma has conceded that there are players who would have rather faced Manchester United later on in the Europa League, but he wanted to play them early.



Hamouma is expected to line up at Old Trafford tonight when his side take on Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash.











Saint-Etienne are massive underdogs going into the game and Manchester United are being backed heavily to see of their challenge and continue their progress in the competition.



Hamouma admits that there are players who would have rather faced Manchester United in the latter stages of the competition, but he wanted to face the best early.





He indicated that he wants Saint-Etienne to go all the way in the competition, but he admits that reaching the final of the Europa League is a tough ask for any team.

Asked why he wanted to face Manchester United even before the draw was made, the winger told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Honestly I don’t know.



“Some guys would rather go a few rounds before going out against a big team, but others like me, like to do it earlier.



“If is very difficult to reach the final of the Europa League, even if we play well.”



Manchester United have not faced Saint-Etienne since playing them in a European Cup Winners’ Cup tie in 1977.

