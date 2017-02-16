XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/02/2017 - 13:21 GMT

He’s Exciting – Leeds Boss Garry Monk Weighs In On Alfonso Pedraza

 




Garry Monk is happy with what he has seen so far from Leeds United new boy Alfonso Pedraza.

Leeds snapped up Pedraza from La Liga outfit Villarreal on loan until the end of the season in the January transfer window, with a mandatory purchase option to kick in if the Whites win promotion to the Premier League.




The Spaniard made his debut in a defeat at Huddersfield Town, while he then started in last weekend's loss at home against Cardiff City. Pedraza was on the bench as Leeds returned to winning ways in midweek against Bristol City.

And Monk is happy with what he has seen from Pedraza so far, telling a press conference: "He has been great.
 


"He is an exciting talent, full of potential", Monk added.

The Leeds boss also praised his squad in general, saying: "The group are a pleasure to work with.

"It is always a really good environment to work in.

"I am enjoying the season and I am enjoying working with the players."

Leeds are in league action again this coming Saturday when they head to face Mick McCarthy's Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The Whites, who sit fifth in the Championship table, are keen to nail down a playoff spot as quickly as possible, while they also still have faint hopes of reeling in the top two and pushing for automatic promotion.
 