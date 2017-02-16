He’s Exciting – Leeds Boss Garry Monk Weighs In On Alfonso Pedraza

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk is happy with what he has seen so far from Leeds United new boy Alfonso Pedraza.



Leeds snapped up Pedraza from La Liga outfit Villarreal on loan until the end of the season in the January transfer window, with a mandatory purchase option to kick in if the Whites win promotion to the Premier League.











The Spaniard made his debut in a defeat at Huddersfield Town, while he then started in last weekend's loss at home against Cardiff City. Pedraza was on the bench as Leeds returned to winning ways in midweek against Bristol City.



And Monk is happy with what he has seen from Pedraza so far, telling a press conference: "He has been great.





"He is an exciting talent, full of potential", Monk added.