I’ll Do Rangers Job To Best Of My Ability – Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has stressed his desire to carry on with his current role until he is told otherwise by the board.



The 42-year-old was given the job after the departure of Mark Warburton, who Rangers claim resigned from the post on Friday last week.











In his first match in charge, the man who also fulfills the role of Under-20s boss, led the side to a 2-1 win against Greenock Morton, thus progressing through to the next round of the Scottish Cup.



And now as the Gers head into their next match against Dundee on Sunday, the caretaker manager insists that until he is told otherwise he will try to continue working to the best of his ability.





“I am just as I was, I am fortunate to be in this position and until I am told differently I will do the job to the best of my ability", Murty told his club's official website.

Murty is determined to be himself in the role and not look to copy any other managers.



And he feels that he has already put across his personality and values.



“What I have said to the players today is I am not going to try and be anyone else; I can’t do it because I would fail them and I would fail myself.



“I have shown them a bit of my personality and my values and if I get replaced tomorrow then I get replaced tomorrow but I couldn’t hand on heart do the job without telling the team that first.”

