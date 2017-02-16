Ipswich Town Have Doubt Over Key Man Ahead of Leeds United Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Championship outfit Ipswich Town could be without the services of skipper Luke Chambers for their upcoming league encounter against Leeds United.



The 31-year-old suffered an injury to his chest while scoring his side's only goal in the match against Brighton on Tuesday, with scans later revealing that the player had cracked his rib.











Manager Mick McCarthy revealed that his team are monitoring the situation and will take a final call on the player's availability prior to the match on Saturday.



McCarthy feels that at present the defender looks fine, but admits he has been warned the situation could get worse and as such he is not sure if Chambers will be fit.





“He’s had a scan and they have told us what Chambo already knew, that he’s cracked a rib,” manager McCarthy told his club's official website.

“We will have to see how he is.



"He played on with it.



"They say it can get worse, but he’s had 48 hours now and seems okay."



Midfielder Cole Skuse will be available for the match after recovering from an Achilles issue, while defender Christophe Berra is also fit after missing the game against Brighton due to concussion.



New Zealand international Tommy Smith could also be back in the squad after having an operation on his back in September.

