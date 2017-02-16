Now I Need Run In Team – Rangers Star Wants To Build Confidence

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn is hopeful that his goal against Greenock Morton at the weekend will give him more confidence in the coming few weeks.



Waghorn’s 61st minute goal at Ibrox on Sunday helped Rangers to see off the challenge of Morton in the Scottish FA Cup clash and helped them to progress in the competition.











The striker has struggled to hold down a regular starting place in the Rangers team this season after his exploits last term and he is aware of the difficulties he has encountered.



However, the forward is hopeful that the goal on Sunday will get him a regular run in the team and help him to recover some confidence in the next few weeks.





Waghorn said on the Rangers Podcast: “It is always pleasing to get on the scoresheet.

“I have said it a numerous times, it’s been stop-start for me and hopefully it can give me a bit of a run and bit of confidence in the next few weeks.”



The striker also stressed that it is crucial his team-mates put all the off-field stuff of the last few days in the back of their mind and continue to look forward.



“But it’s important that we got the win; I got 90 minutes under my belt.



“And as a team we are looking forward and all the stuff that happened has happened, but it’s important that we going in do what we are doing and try and get the wins.”

