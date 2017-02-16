Tottenham Hotspur Star Unsure Of Future, AC Milan Lurking

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are interested in snapping up Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko, who is uncertain of his future at White Hart Lane, in the summer.



There was late drama on deadline day last summer when Tottenham managed to pip Everton to the 27-year-old Frenchman’s signature, winning the race to take him from Newcastle United.











However, Sissoko has struggled to feature regularly for Spurs and even came in for criticism from Mauricio Pochettino earlier in the season, leading to speculation over his long term future in north London.



With just six Premier League starts under his belt this term, it has been claimed that the player will consider his future at White Hart Lane and it seems he already has suitors in Italy.





AC Milan are aware of the midfielder’s situation in north London and according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, they are interested in signing him in the summer window.

The Rossoneri are expected to be in the market for a midfielder of Sissoko’s qualities and it has been suggested that they have been keeping tabs on the Frenchman since his days at Toulouse.



Sissoko might consider making a move to the San Siro to play regular football but it remains to be seen whether Tottenham give up on someone who they worked hard to get last summer.



The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with Spurs when he joined in August last year.

