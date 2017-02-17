Chelsea Must Always Look To Win – Antonio Conte Eyes Double

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte is eyeing a league and an FA Cup double in his first season at Chelsea and feels it is important to have that winning mentality at big clubs.



Chelsea are currently leading the Premier League table by eight points and are being heavily backed to lift the league title at the end of the season because of their consistency of performance.











While they are out of the EFL Cup and are not playing in Europe, another trophy is on offer for the Blues in the form of the FA Cup, where they will face Wolves in the fifth round on Saturday.



Conte admits that as a Chelsea manager his aim is win every competition and every season, and for certain he is eyeing the double this season at Stamford Bridge.





And he believes that at a club of Chelsea’s stature, it is important to have that winning mentality for any competition.

Asked about a potential double, Conte said in a press conference: “I like to win every competition in every season.



“For sure, it won’t be easy in the league or in the FA Cup.



“If you ask me whether I want to win a competition, of course yes; it’s important to have that winning mentality when you are a Chelsea coach or a player.”



Chelsea last won the league and FA Cup double in the 2009/10 season, under the tutelage of another Italian manager in Carlo Ancelotti.

