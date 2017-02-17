XRegister
17/02/2017 - 13:21 GMT

Liverpool Linked Left-Back Focusing On Current Club After Dream Come True Move

 




Riza Durmisi has insisted that he is focusing on Real Betis, amid talk Liverpool are keen on snapping him up, and declared his happiness at having joined the Spanish side.

The Denmark international has managed to make his mark at Real Betis since joining the club from Brondby on a five-year deal last summer.




Besides providing stability to his side’s defence, he has also managed to set up two goals in 16 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish outfit.

Left-back has been a problematic position for Liverpool in recent years, with the Reds being linked with the 23-year-old during the January transfer window.
 


However, Durmisi, who stayed put at Real Betis, stated that he is focused on becoming a better player at the Benito Villamarin and is not thinking about transfer speculation.

“When I heard about Betis' interest, I wanted to come here”, he told Spanish outlet Fichajes.

“I can improve even more by becoming a better player.

“It is a dream come true to have joined this great club.”

Alberto Moreno has failed to establish himself as left-back at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, who has deployed midfielder James Milner in that position.

The Reds continue to be in the market for a left-back and could renew their interest in Durmisi this summer.
 