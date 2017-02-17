XRegister
17/02/2017 - 14:12 GMT

Monaco Hatch Plan Involving Radamel Falcao To Keep Hold of Arsenal and Spurs Target

 




Monaco are preparing to sell Radamel Falcao in the summer and put Kylian Mbappe at the forefront of their attack in order to keep him at the club in the face of interest from Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old striker has been one of the finds of the season for Monaco and despite his tenders years, he has been a regular member of Leonardo Jardim’s squad.




His performances in France have also attracted the attention of a number of European heavyweights, with suggestions that Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Tottenham are all interested in signing the youngster in the summer.

However, it has been claimed that Monaco have no plans to sell the attacking prodigy at the end of the season and have hatched a scheme to keep hold of the player.
 


According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Monaco are planning to sell Falcao in the summer, likely to a Chinese club, and turn to Mbappe as the leader of their attack next season.  

Falcao has regained his touch at Monaco this season with 21 goals in 26 appearances, but Monaco are keen to take a pragmatic approach when it comes to the 31-year-old in order to secure Mbappe’s future at the Stade Louis II.

The 18-year-old striker already has concerns about joining a bigger European club as he might not get the regular game time he is currently enjoying in France with Monaco.
 