Wembley Won’t Intimidate My Players – Gent Boss Sends Spurs Warning

Follow @insidefutbol





Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck believes his players won’t feel any sense of intimidation at Wembley when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie next week.



The Belgian outfit scored a shock 1-0 win over Pochettino’s men at the Ghelamco Arena and will be going into the return leg with thoughts of knocking Spurs out of the competition.











Tottenham’s poor form in Europe has continued to bother them and if their performances at Wembley in the Champions League this season are anything to go by, Spurs are in a spot of bother in the tie.



Vanhaezebrouck admits that Wembley has mythical status in football history, but is confident that after playing against Valencia at the cauldron known at the Mestalla, his players won’t find England’s national stadium too intimidating.





“The games at Wembley are something mythical”, the Gent coach was quoted as saying by Voetbal Krant.

“Whether my players will be affected by it? We’ve already played at the Mestalla in front of a frenzied crowd.



“They will not be affected.”



Tottenham are yet to win a European game at Belgium and after last night their record stands at two draws and three defeats.

