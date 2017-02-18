I Never Lost My Motivation During Lengthy Absence, Reveals Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Philippe Senderos has revealed that he did not lose his motivation while he was left out of the team for a prolonged period.



The Switzerland international, who joined Rangers from Grasshoppers last summer, had a forgettable debut for his new employers as he was sent off against Celtic in September.











Senderos has thus far managed to make just four appearances in all competitions for the Gers, with three of those coming in the league.



The 32-year-old did not play for Rangers for over four months before featuring in the 1-1 draw with Ross County earlier in the month.





However, Senderos insisted that he kept himself motivated even during his long absence from the team.

“No, I ‘m always motivated”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if it was tough for him to keep himself motivated during his absence from the team.



“You have to keep fit and try and make sure that you’re ready whenever the chance comes.



“It’s about doing the right things in training and living a good lifestyle.”



Senderos, who explained that he started working harder after being left out of the team, stated that the performances of fellow Rangers defenders meant that he had to wait longer for a chance to come his way.



“I’ve been working harder ever since I’ve been out of the team”, he continued.



“I’ve been trying to be consistent and showing what I’m about.



“The other players have done a brilliant job as well, so sometimes you have to wait for a chance to come.”



Senderos, whose present contract with Rangers runs until 2017, has 57 caps for Switzerland to his name.

