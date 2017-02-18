XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/02/2017 - 14:00 GMT

Liam Bridcutt On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Ipswich Town Confirmed

 




Fixture: Ipswich Town vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have confirmed their side and substitutes to take on Mick McCarthy's Ipswich Town team at Portman Road in a Championship game this afternoon.

Garry Monk's men returned to winning ways in midweek by beating Bristol City at Elland Road, but face an Ipswich side that are unbeaten in their last three Championship matches. Leeds also have a poor record at Portman Road, having lost on six of their last seven visits.




The Whites will be desperate to change that this afternoon and to get the job done, Monk picks the experienced Rob Green between the sticks, while Kyle Bartley and Pontus Jansson form the central defensive pairing. Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi slot in as full-backs, while in midfield Eunan O'Kane and Ronaldo Vieira line up as the midfield two.

Up top, Leeds have prolific striker Chris Wood, while tucked just in behind the New Zealand star are Pablo Hernandez, Hadi Sacko and Stuart Dallas. From the bench, Monk can call for Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow, if needed, while Kemar Roofe is also available. Liam Bridcutt is also amongst the substitutes.

 


Leeds United Team vs Ipswich Town

Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, Vieira, O'Kane, Sacko, Hernandez, Dallas, Wood

Substitutes: Silvestri, Cooper, Bridcutt, Pedraza, Barrow, Roofe, Doukara
 