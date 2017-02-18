Managerial Change Shouldn’t Affect Us, Rangers Star Tells Team-Mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Philippe Senderos has explained that the managerial change at Rangers should not affect the players if they continue to work hard and remain united as a team.



Mark Warburton, who took charge of Rangers in 2015, departed the club last week, with the Gers announcing they had accepted his resignation, along with those of his assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland.











The situation became complex after Warburton insisted that he did not resign and the matter could yet end up in court.



While Rangers are on the lookout for a new manager, Under-20s boss Graeme Murty is currently filling in at Ibrox.





And Senderos, who joined Rangers from Grasshoppers on a free transfer last summer, believes his team-mates should stick together and always work hard in order to negate the situation involving the managerial change at the club.

“I think it’s about consistency”, he told Rangers TV, when asked how the players are handling the situation.



“If we always work hard and show the example on the pitch, nothing should change and whatever happens – whether it’s managerial or anything else, it shouldn’t affect us.



“We should concentrate on what we can do and that’s the hard work and togetherness.”



Rangers, who are currently third in the Scottish Premiership table with 43 points from 24 games, 27 adrift of leaders Celtic, will next face Dundee on Sunday.

