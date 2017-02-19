Chelsea Have Time To Think About FA Cup Draw, I Don’t – Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho feels that Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final opponents Chelsea can afford to concentrate on the tie, while he has too much on his plate to presently give it consideration.



Manchester United edged out Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Sunday, running out 2-1 winners over the Championship side thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, who levelled matters after Danny Graham's opener, and substitute Zlatan Ibrahimovic.











The Red Devils' reward is a trip to Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals, where Mourinho's former club Chelsea lie in wait.



However, Mourinho says he has no time to think about his side's visit to Chelsea as he must focus on making progress in the Europa League, playing in the EFL Cup final and looking to break into the top four in the Premier League .





The Portuguese thinks with Chelsea having a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table, they can devote time to thinking about facing Manchester United.

"I have no reaction [to the draw] because I have to play Saint-Etienne and the final and hopefully another opponent in the Europa League", Mourinho was quoted as saying by his club's site.



"I have to fight for a top four position in the Premier League so I have so many things to think about.



"Probably Chelsea can only think about that because I think they are champions and they have nothing else to play for so the FA Cup is something important for them.



"The match is in one month's time and I don't want to speak about it now."



The tie at Stamford Bridge will take place on 10th, 11th, 12th or 13th March.

