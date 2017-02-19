Graeme Murty Makes Changes – Rangers Team vs Dundee Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Dundee vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:15 (UK time)



Rangers have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Dundee in an away Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.



The Gers saw Celtic go 30 points clear of them by beating Motherwell on Saturday and Rangers will be keen to push on to first grab second spot and then close the gap as much as possible by the end of the campaign.











Currently under the management of Under-20s boss Graeme Murty following the departure of Mark Warburton, Rangers are aiming to take all three points against Dundee.



To get the job done, Murty picks Rob Kiernan at the back to partner veteran centre-back Clint Hill, as Philippe Senderos drops out of the matchday squad. Lee Wallace is absent through injury, meaning Lee Hodson slots in at left-back, while further up the putch Joe Garner starts, as Jason Holt drops to the bench. Emerson Hyndman plays and will be looking to continue his good form in a formation which appears to be a 4-2-3-1 set-up.



From the bench, Murty has available Harry Forrester, Joe Dodoo and Michael O'Halloran if he needs to chase the match at any point, while 17-year-old Jordan Houston is also amongst the substitutes.



Rangers Team vs Dundee



Foderingham, Tavernier, Hill, Kiernan, Hodson, Halliday, Hyndman, Waghorn, Miller, McKay, Garner



Substitutes: Alnwick, O’Halloran, Houston, Wilson, Dodoo, Forrester, Holt

