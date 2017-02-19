Vincent Janssen On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Fulham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have named their side and substitutes to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in an FA Cup tie this afternoon.



Mauricio Pochettino knows that victory would book a spot in the quarter-finals for his side and move Spurs a step closer to a Wembley appearance.











Fulham have netted six goals in their last two matches and Spurs will be wary of the Cottagers' attacking threat. In a bid to keep the Championship side at bay, Pochettino picks Michel Vorm between the sticks, with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen forming the central defensive pairing. Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies operate as full-backs. Harry Winks is given a start, alongside Victor Wanyama, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support striker and captain Harry Kane.



From the bench, the Argentine can call for Dutch striker Vincent Janssen, while Kevin Wimmer and Cameron Carter-Vickers are defensive options.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Fulham



Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Eriksen, Son, Alli, Kane (c)



Substitutes: Lopez, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Dembele, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen

