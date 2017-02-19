XRegister
06 October 2016

19/02/2017 - 21:22 GMT

West Ham Zero In On Real Sociedad Striker

 




West Ham United are considering a move for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose when the transfer window swings back open.

The Hammers wanted to add a goalscorer to their ranks last summer and initially zeroed in on AC Milan's Carlos Bacca. However, the Colombia international would not join Slaven Bilic's men and instead West Ham signed Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus. 




Zaza flopped at the London Stadium though and his loan with West Ham was terminated in the January transfer window.

Now West Ham are hoping to get it right on the striker front this coming summer and, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Willian Jose is firmly in their sights.
 


The Brazilian currently plies his trade in La Liga with Real Sociedad.

He has netted nine times in 20 La Liga appearances for Real Sociedad so far this season, along with scoring twice in the Copa del Rey.

Real Sociedad have the 25-year-old locked down on a contract running until the summer of 2021.
 