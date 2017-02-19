XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/02/2017 - 15:17 GMT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic And Paul Pogba On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Blackburn Rovers Confirmed

 




Fixture: Blackburn Rovers vs Manchester United
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 16:15 (UK time)

Manchester United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon's FA Cup tie away at Blackburn Rovers.

Jose Mourinho's men start as red hot favourites to see off the struggling Championship side at Ewood Park and book their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.




The Red Devils are the holders of the trophy, having been led to success in the competition by Louis van Gaal last season.

Looking to ensure smooth progress through to the next round, Manchester United boss Mourinho selects Marcus Rashford to lead the attack, with Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard in support. Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera will look to control midfield, while Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling are the central defensive pair ahead of goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

From the bench, the Portuguese can call for Zlatan Ibrahimovic if needed, while Juan Mata and Paul Pogba are also amongst the substitutes. Wayne Rooney is not in the matchday squad.

 


Manchester United Team vs Blackburn Rovers

Romero, Young, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford

Substitutes: Henderson, Bailly, Shaw, Schweinsteiger, Pogba, Mata, Ibrahimovic
 