06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/02/2017 - 21:33 GMT

Gladbach Deny Liverpool Target Rapidly Closing On Dortmund Switch

 




Borussia Monchengladbach have denied reports that Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud is rapidly closing on a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Gladbach do not yet have an agreement over a new contract with the 21-year-old, who has attracted attention from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.




It has been claimed in Germany that Klopp's former club Dortmund are in pole position to sign Dahoud, with suggestions a transfer agreement could be concluded soon.

But Gladbach deny that is the case and say they are still aiming to extend the midfielder's contract.
 


However, the door has been firmly left open for Dahoud to move on if he does not put pen to paper.

"Nothing has changed", Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl told RP.

"We have a great desire to extend the contract and I hope that we'll end up sitting at the table together.

"If it does not work, he still has a year left on his contract, so you would have to look into his eyes in the summer and see what is the best for everyone."

Dahoud is claimed to have a release clause in his contract which would allow him to quit Gladbach this coming summer for a fee of just €10m.

He has also been linked with AC Milan, Chelsea and Juventus.
 