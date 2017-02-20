He’s Got Great Career Ahead Of Him – Chelsea Starlet Picked Out By Former Blues Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has backed Nathan Ake to have a great career, owing to his ability to play in different positions.



The 22-year-old was loaned out by Chelsea to Bournemouth last summer, but the Blues decided to cut short his stay at Dean Court and recalled him during the winter transfer window in January.











Ake has since made two FA Cup appearances for Antonio Conte’s team, with the latest coming in the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.



The Dutchman started the game as a centre-back before slotting in as a wing-back as Chelsea beat the Championship outfit, courtesy of goals from Pedro Rodriguez and Diego Costa.





And Sinclair thinks Ake, who can also play as a central midfielder and a full-back, has got a great career ahead of him.

“The first time he started breaking into the team, he played central midfield, he played centre-half as well”, Sinclair said on Chelsea TV.



“He must be good at everything because when you can play in loads of different positions, you can’t be just good at one thing, you must be able to do different type of jobs.



“He says that he works on that in training.



"He has got a great career ahead of him.”



Ake, whose present contract with Chelsea runs until 2020, has thus far managed 14 appearances in all competitions for the Stamford Bridge club.

