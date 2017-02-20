XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/02/2017 - 17:34 GMT

Pep Guardiola Slams Criticism of Arsene Wenger

 




Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that the treatment Arsene Wenger has received over last ten days, not only from the media, but also from some ex-players is "disrespectful".

The veteran manager has been subjected to heavy criticism in the wake of his team's humiliating 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie in Germany.




With just four months left on his current contract with the Gunners, questions have also been asked as to whether the Arsenal board will look to give him a contract extension or whether they will look to break his 20-year-long association with the north Londoners.

Guardiola though is critical about the way the media have treated such a veteran manager and insists that the way Wenger has been treated is simply unacceptable.
 


According to Guardiola, it is the managers and the team management that take the decisions, and not the media, and the media criticism should stop immediately.  

"What I hear in the last ten days, about how people, ex-players, journalists treat Arsene Wenger is unacceptable", Guardiola said at a press conference.

"Our job, in that moment, doesn't have any respect for any position, so it is disrespectful, what happened.

"That is why we take the decisions and you can say whatever you want."
 