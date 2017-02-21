XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/02/2017 - 12:42 GMT

Chelsea and Manchester City Lurking As Real Madrid Star Ready For Exit

 




Real Madrid midfielder Isco is plotting an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer and has attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Juventus.

Zinedine Zidane was coy over talk of a new contract for the 24-year-old midfielder a few days back and recently even the player talked about his uncertain future at Real Madrid.




And it seems Isco is determined to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer as according to Spanish sports daily Marca, he is ready for force his way out of the European champions.

Real Madrid offered him a new contract worth €2.5m net per seaso,n but their offer was below the figures Isco was looking forward to in a new deal and fresh talks are expected in the coming months.
 


However, with the player not being a regular in Zidane’s starting eleven, Real Madrid could also look to sell the midfielder in the summer if they fail to sign him to a fresh contract.  

And it seems he has his suitors ready in England and Italy as it has been suggested that Manchester City, Chelsea and Juventus could all jump for him in the summer should he become available.

Manchester City have already failed twice to sign him in recent years and it has been suggested that they are confident that they can be third time lucky with Isco this time around.

Chelsea and Juventus also met an intermediary of the player recently to discuss a move away from Real Madrid.

Isco’s current contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of next season.
 