Chelsea and Spurs Target Prepared To Consider Napoli Switch In Summer

Manchester United and Chelsea linked midfielder Franck Kessie is ready to consider a move to Napoli in the summer if Maurizio Sarri remains in charge at the Stadio San Paolo, it has been claimed.



The 20-year-old midfielder’s name has been on the lips of a number of top European big wigs since the January window after his superlative performances this season at Atalanta.











Atalanta managed to keep his suitors at bay in the winter window but club officials have remained coy over the possibility of keeping Kessie in Bergamo beyond the summer.



There has been increasing Premier League interest in Kessie with clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur linked with a move for the player.





Juventus have also been keeping tabs on his situation at Atalanta and it has been claimed that Napoli are also considering launching a big money move for the 20-year-old in the summer.

And according to Italian outlet Stabia Channel, the player himself will consider moving to the San Paolo if Sarri remains in charge of the club beyond the end of the season.



Sarri is unlikely to leave Napoli if they qualify for the Champions League next season and the club are plotting to snare Kessie away from Atalanta in the summer.



They are aware that they will have to bid in excess of €25m to compete for Kessie’s signatur,e but club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is ready to fork out the big money for talented youngsters such as the Ivorian.

