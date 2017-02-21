XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/02/2017 - 14:34 GMT

Christian Eriksen, Kevin De Bruyne and Henrikh Mkhitaryan Were On My List – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen was a target while he was managing Borussia Dortmund, along with Kevin De Bruyne and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Eriksen joined Tottenham Hotspur from Ajax in the summer of 2013 and has developed into the major creative force of the Spurs midfield over the last few seasons.




However, things could have been a lot different for the Dane as Klopp admits that Eriksen was his target too when it became clear that Mario Gotze would be leaving Dortmund and joining Bayern Munich at the end of the 2012/13 season.

Dortmund eventually snapped up current Manchester United star Mkhitaryan from Shakhtar Donetsk, but Klopp admits that he has been impressed with the way the Dane has gone from strength to strength since joining Tottenham in 2013.
 


Speaking to Danish daily Ekstra Bladet, the Liverpool manager said: “Christian Eriksen is a great player; everyone would love to have him in their team.  

“At that time we had three players [on our list] that we wanted – Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Eriksen.

“We scouted all three of them intensely, but we knew that we could only get one and we were happy to get Mkhitaryan.

“Since then Eriksen has taken a great step in joining Tottenham and he is playing very well.”

Eriksen has clocked up 164 appearances for Tottenham since joining in 2013 and has netted 37 goals and created another 44 for his team-mates.
 