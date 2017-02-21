XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/02/2017 - 22:17 GMT

Class Is Permanent – Rangers Star Hails Radamel Falcao’s Performance At Etihad Stadium

 




Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has hailed Radamel Falcao for his display for Monaco against Manchester City in the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium.

Falcao netted twice against the Citizens, though could not stop his side slipping to a 5-3 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.




The striker's header in the 32nd minute levelled matters at the Etihad Stadium, but he missed out on the chance to make it 3-1 later on in the game when he missed a penalty.

Falcao redeemed himself though with a sublime chipped goal in the 61st minute which made it 3-2.
 


Rangers star Windass was watching on and believes that following poor spells at Manchester United and Chelsea, Falcao showed his class.

Windass wrote on Twitter: "Everyone wrote him off for a little bit of bad form in England.

"What a striker.

"Form is temporary, class is permanent is about right."

Monaco will be looking for Falcao to again be at his best for the return leg as they seek to overturn a two-goal deficit at the Stade Louis II.

He has been in superb form domestically for Monaco this term, netting 16 goals in 20 Ligue 1 appearances.
 