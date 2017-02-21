He’s Already Scored Three Goals – West Ham Supremo Raves Over Youth Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham co-chairman David Gold has lavished praise on youngster Nathan Holland, who joined the Hammers from the Everton academy in the January transfer window.



The Hammers managed to convince the 18-year-old winger to make the switch from Everton last month and he was put straight into the Under-23s set-up at West Ham.











Holland has made an instant impact for the West Ham Under-23s and has already notched up three goals, indicating that the Hammers might have pulled off a transfer coup in getting the youngster from Everton.



And it seems he has caught the eye of Hammers co-chairman Gold as he raved about the youngster’s talent and his impact in the West Ham reserve side since joining in January.



18year old Nathan Holland only joined West Ham under 21s last month but has already scored three goals in his last three matches. dg pic.twitter.com/5u081jWSml — David Gold (@davidgold) February 21, 2017



The West Ham co-chairman took to his Twitter account and wrote: “18-year-old Nathan Holland only joined West Ham under 21s [sic] last month, but has already scored three goals in his last three matches.

Holland will be hoping to further catch the eye of the West Ham hierarchy in the coming weeks and months and break into Slaven Bilic’s first team set-up sooner rather than later.

