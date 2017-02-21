XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/02/2017 - 15:05 GMT

I Wouldn’t – Former Spurs Star Warns Tottenham Linked Schemer Against Move To Top Club

 




Former Belgium striker Nico Claesen has advised Tottenham Hotspur linked youngster Youri Tielemans against making a move to a top club in England.

The Anderlecht youngster's name has been on the lips of a number of top European clubs over the last couple of seasons because of his performance in the top tier of Belgian football.




Still only 19, Tielemans has already notched up an astonishing 168 senior appearances for Anderlecht and many feel this could be the summer when he finally makes his move to a big European club.

He has been regularly linked with a move to England with a number of top clubs believed to be eyeing him and in recent days, Tottenham and Everton have been said to be interested in snapping him up.
 


However, ex-Tottenham star Claesen feels a move to a top Premier League club could prove detrimental for the youngster as he believes Tielemans would have to build his game from scratch to suit the English game.  

The former Belgium striker was quoted as saying by Voetbal Krant: “In England he would to start from scratch and learn to fight.

“So if I was him I would not go to the very top [level of the league].”

Tielemans has a contract until 2020 with Anderlecht.
 