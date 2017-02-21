I Wouldn’t – Former Spurs Star Warns Tottenham Linked Schemer Against Move To Top Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Belgium striker Nico Claesen has advised Tottenham Hotspur linked youngster Youri Tielemans against making a move to a top club in England.



The Anderlecht youngster's name has been on the lips of a number of top European clubs over the last couple of seasons because of his performance in the top tier of Belgian football.











Still only 19, Tielemans has already notched up an astonishing 168 senior appearances for Anderlecht and many feel this could be the summer when he finally makes his move to a big European club.



He has been regularly linked with a move to England with a number of top clubs believed to be eyeing him and in recent days, Tottenham and Everton have been said to be interested in snapping him up.





However, ex-Tottenham star Claesen feels a move to a top Premier League club could prove detrimental for the youngster as he believes Tielemans would have to build his game from scratch to suit the English game.

The former Belgium striker was quoted as saying by Voetbal Krant: “In England he would to start from scratch and learn to fight.



“So if I was him I would not go to the very top [level of the league].”



Tielemans has a contract until 2020 with Anderlecht.

