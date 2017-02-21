XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/02/2017 - 12:36 GMT

It’s All About Winning – Graeme Murty On Shift From Youth To Senior Team At Rangers

 




Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty has insisted that while the main aim of coaching youth teams is development, the focus shifts to delivering positive results when it comes to first team management.

The 42-year-old, who was appointed as the new Rangers Under-20s boss last summer, was named as the first team interim manager after Mark Warburton left the club earlier in the month.




Murty has thus far tasted mixed emotions in his new found role, with Rangers winning one and losing the other in the two games he has managed.

And the former Reading defender, who explained that the main focus of coaching youth teams is to enhance development, stated that managing first team is totally results oriented.
 


“When you’re an Under-20s coach or an Under-16s coach, part of it is about development, part of it is about making sure you look at one player and say – ‘right, he needs to open up on his right side a little bit better, so we’ll incorporate that in the next six weeks working on his development plan', it’s long-term’”, Murty told Rangers TV.

“But first team is about the next game. It’s making sure that everything you do this week is towards the next game.

“And that is really, really more focused.

"It’s about winning, simply put.

“So, you can’t wait six weeks for someone to actually learn this lesson, you have to put something in place now that's going to be in practice straight away.”

Rangers, who beat Greenock Morton 2-1 in the Scottish Cup in Murty’s first game in charge earlier in the month, lost to Dundee by the same scoreline in the league at the weekend.
 