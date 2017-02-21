Now We’re Different Manchester United – Former Red Devil Warns Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Manchester United defender Lee Martin believes his former side have grown a lot since getting hammered at Chelsea earlier in the season and is expecting a different kind of game at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup quarter-final.



Following Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday in the fifth round, the Red Devils were drawn to face Chelsea, who beat Wolves on Saturday to book their place in the last eight.











Jose Mourinho’s men have a bitter memory of facing Chelsea earlier in the season when they were hammered 4-0 at Stamford Bridge but Martin is expecting a different kind of game in March.



The former defender believes Manchester United are a completely different proposition now than they were in October and feels Mourinho has built a formidable outfit since suffering that beating down at the hands of Chelsea.





However, Martin is not sure it is the best draw for Manchester United and admits that he would have preferred the Red Devils playing the quarter-finals at home.

The former defender said on MUTV’s Matchday Review program: “We are a totally different side now.



“Jose has got us compact, playing well and creating chances, while back then it was early days in his management career at United.



“I think you can see he has turned it around and with a run of 24 games with just one loss against Hull, we have been on a fantastic run of form.



“The four players we signed in the summer have made a big difference and we are playing well, but I am not sure it’s a great draw for us.



“I would have liked a home draw, but we’ll take what we have got.”



Manchester United will next take on Saint-Etienne in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday night at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard; they won the home leg 3-0.

