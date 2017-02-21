XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/02/2017 - 11:27 GMT

Now We’re Different Manchester United – Former Red Devil Warns Chelsea

 




Ex-Manchester United defender Lee Martin believes his former side have grown a lot since getting hammered at Chelsea earlier in the season and is expecting a different kind of game at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Following Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday in the fifth round, the Red Devils were drawn to face Chelsea, who beat Wolves on Saturday to book their place in the last eight.




Jose Mourinho’s men have a bitter memory of facing Chelsea earlier in the season when they were hammered 4-0 at Stamford Bridge but Martin is expecting a different kind of game in March.

The former defender believes Manchester United are a completely different proposition now than they were in October and feels Mourinho has built a formidable outfit since suffering that beating down at the hands of Chelsea.
 


However, Martin is not sure it is the best draw for Manchester United and admits that he would have preferred the Red Devils playing the quarter-finals at home.  

The former defender said on MUTV’s Matchday Review program: “We are a totally different side now.

“Jose has got us compact, playing well and creating chances, while back then it was early days in his management career at United.

“I think you can see he has turned it around and with a run of 24 games with just one loss against Hull, we have been on a fantastic run of form.

“The four players we signed in the summer have made a big difference and we are playing well, but I am not sure it’s a great draw for us.

“I would have liked a home draw, but we’ll take what we have got.”

Manchester United will next take on Saint-Etienne in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday night at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard; they won the home leg 3-0.
 