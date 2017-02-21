Players Suggesting Their Own Solutions – Graeme Murty Delighted With Rangers Stars’ Response

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty has revealed that the bit he is enjoying the most about his new role is that his interactions with the players, who he says themselves are suggesting improvements and solutions.



Mark Warburton, who took charge of Rangers in 2015, departed the club earlier in the month under unceremonious circumstances, with the Gers announcing that Under-20s boss Murty will currently fill in at Ibrox.











Under Murty’s guidance, Rangers have thus far played two games in all competitions, winning one and losing the other.



And the 42-year-old, who admitted that he has plenty of scope for improvement as a manager, explained that he is relishing that he is able to get a response out of the players.





“The bit I enjoy when I look back at it is the fact that I’ve been able to talk to the players and get a response”, Murty told Rangers TV.

“Do I need to be better at it? Yes. Do I need to be clearer? Possibly.



“But the bit that I’m enjoying the most is the fact that the players are interacting with me.



“The players are coming back to me with questions and with solutions of their own.”



Murty, who was appointed Rangers Under-20s boss last summer, went on to add that he treats his charges as a person first and then as a player.



“The player is the secondary part, deal with the person, talk with the person and you’ll get a better result”, he continued.



“And I‘m definitely finding that out. That’s definitely the bit that has been the deepest learning for me so far.



“No matter what level they are at, they are people first and players second.”



Rangers, who lost 2-1 to Dundee at the weekend, will next face Inverness CT on Friday night.

