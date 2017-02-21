XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/02/2017 - 11:36 GMT

Players Suggesting Their Own Solutions – Graeme Murty Delighted With Rangers Stars’ Response

 




Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty has revealed that the bit he is enjoying the most about his new role is that his interactions with the players, who he says themselves are suggesting improvements and solutions.

Mark Warburton, who took charge of Rangers in 2015, departed the club earlier in the month under unceremonious circumstances, with the Gers announcing that Under-20s boss Murty will currently fill in at Ibrox.




Under Murty’s guidance, Rangers have thus far played two games in all competitions, winning one and losing the other.

And the 42-year-old, who admitted that he has plenty of scope for improvement as a manager, explained that he is relishing that he is able to get a response out of the players.
 


“The bit I enjoy when I look back at it is the fact that I’ve been able to talk to the players and get a response”, Murty told Rangers TV.

“Do I need to be better at it? Yes. Do I need to be clearer? Possibly.

“But the bit that I’m enjoying the most is the fact that the players are interacting with me.

“The players are coming back to me with questions and with solutions of their own.”

Murty, who was appointed Rangers Under-20s boss last summer, went on to add that he treats his charges as a person first and then as a player.

“The player is the secondary part, deal with the person, talk with the person and you’ll get a better result”, he continued.

“And I‘m definitely finding that out. That’s definitely the bit that has been the deepest learning for me so far.

“No matter what level they are at, they are people first and players second.”

Rangers, who lost 2-1 to Dundee at the weekend, will next face Inverness CT on Friday night.
 