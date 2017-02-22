XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/02/2017 - 21:51 GMT

I’m Used To Difficult Draws – Jose Mourinho Has No Europa League Preference

 




Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists he has no preference over who his side draw in the last 16 of the Europa League after they booked their spot in the next round by competing a 4-0 aggregate win over Saint-Etienne.

The Red Devils arrived in France boasting a 3-0 lead from the first leg, but Mourinho still named a strong team as he sought to ensure no slip-ups.




Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 16th minute, but was forced off the pitch just nine minutes later with a hamstring problem.

Manchester United were comfortable on the night, though did suffer another blow after Eric Bailly was sent off just after the hour mark for a second bookable offence.
 


Mourinho, who views the Europa League as an alternative route into next season's Champions League, is now waiting to see who his side draw in the last 16.

But he insists he has no preference.

"Not really. I am used to difficult draws. I think now 16 teams, strong teams, some of them coming from the Champions League", Mourinho was quoted as saying by his club's official site.

The Manchester United boss does not however want a long trip due to the volume of matches his men have to tackle in the coming weeks.

"If I could choose, I would choose not to travel a lot because we have Chelsea in between the two matches and Middlesbrough away after the second match, so if you give me something like Krasnodar or some very far destination I would prefer Olympique Lyon, which is two hours’ flight.

"I would prefer something close", Mourinho added.
 