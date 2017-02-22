Liverpool Must Wake Up, I’d Take Arsenal’s Last Decade Achievements – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Dietmar Hamann has urged Liverpool to “wake up”, with the former Reds midfielder insisting he would love the club to be in Arsenal's situation, amid Gunners boss Arsene Wenger being heavily criticised.



Jurgen Klopp’s team, who started the season in spectacular fashion, have struggled since the turn of the year.











Liverpool have managed to win just two times in 11 outings in all competitions in 2017 as the club were knocked out from the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, in addition to falling out of the top four in the Premier League.



The Anfield outfit, who lost two cup finals last season, last won a trophy in 2012 in the form of the League Cup.





During the same time frame, Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Arsenal managed to win two FA Cups and also qualified for the Champions League in every season, but the Gunners’ achievements are still labelled poor.

Indeed, Wenger is under severe pressure with a section of Arsenal fans demanding he leaves the club.



But Hamann, who thinks Liverpool must wake up, explained that he would happily take Arsenal’s accomplishments in the last decade over a League Cup triumph and sporadic Champions League participation.



“Not about the manager, it’s about time club wakes up”, he tweeted, in reply to criticism he slags off Klopp.



“People say how bad Arsenal are, now look what they won in last 10 years compared to us.



“I'd take it compared to our League Cup and playing CL every season", Hamann added.



Liverpool are next up against reigning Premier League champions Leicester City on Monday night as they bid to push into the top four again.

