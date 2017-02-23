Contract Talks Haven’t Stalled – Brendan Rodgers On New Deal For Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has denied that talks over a new contract with goalkeeper Craig Gordon have stalled.



The Bhoys saw off interest from Chelsea in Gordon in the recently concluded January transfer window and the custodian for his part did not push to move to Stamford Bridge.











He had been expected to be rewarded with a new contract at Parkhead, but so far there have been little in the way of developments.



Rodgers denied the suggestion that discussions over a new deal for Gordon have now stalled though.





"Certainly not stalled", Rodgers was quoted as saying by the Press Association when asked.

"Talks still ongoing", the Celtic manager added.



Rodgers looked to replace Gordon as Celtic's number 1 when he took over last summer by swooping to bring in Dorus de Vries from Nottingham Forest.



But Gordon fought his way back into the team and is now established as Rodgers' first choice between the sticks.

