Dealt With Threats Like Jordan Rhodes Before – Leeds United Defender Confident

Leeds United defender Kyle Bartley is confident that his side can deal with the threat posed by Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes on Saturday.



Rhodes has been a prolific goalscorer at Championship level and Sheffield Wednesday splashed out big money to sign him from Middlesbrough during the January window.











The striker has already been on the scoresheet once since joining the Owls and will be looking to put in a solid performance against Leeds United on Saturday to help Wednesday pip the Whites in the Championship table.



Bartley admits that there is no doubt about the quality of the striker in the second tier of English football, but he is certain that Leeds will be able to keep the prolific forward at bay at Elland Road.





The Leeds defender said in a press conference: "His goalscoring record speaks for itself – it's a massive threat for them.

“But we have dealt with it before."



Leeds have a good home record this season after a few years of poor performances at Elland Road and Barley feels the fans have played a major role in turning around their form at home.



"The fans have been absolutely brilliant with us and have helped us push on with a good home record."



Rhodes has scored six goals against Leeds United and is yet to finish on the losing side against the Whites in ten appearances.

