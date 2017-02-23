Jurgen Klopp Hands Players Responsibility Insists Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho has highlighted the influence of manager Jurgen Klopp in the team's style of play, stressing teamwork rather than individuals.



The Brazilian has been an important influence for the team this term, scoring an overall six goals in 23 matches and has set up seven more for his team-mates.











The winner of the 2016 Samba Gold Award though feels that at Anfield it is not about individuals but the team as a whole, and the achievements of the club as a whole.



Crediting his manager for the changes the team have witnessed over the last year-and-a-half, the 24-year-old said that the German demands a lot from the team and in spite of having many top-class players the focus is never on any one player.





According to Coutinho, no one has to take any final decision regarding defending or attacking, with the entire task being shared by the team.

“The coach demands a lot from the group. We work hard as a group and of course Liverpool has great players”, Coutinho told his club's official website.



“Everyone has been playing well this season and has done what the coach has asked for. And in relation to that, the coach lets us do what we want on the field.



“Of course, everyone has their responsibility, when they do not have the ball, they should mark, be in their position, defend.



"But he lets us do what we want.



"No one feels pressure determine who will make decisions and who will defend.



"Everyone works together, as a group.”

