Leeds United Exit Happened So Quickly Admits Alex Mowatt

Alex Mowatt has revealed the frantic nature of the deal that took him from Leeds United to Barnsley during the January transfer window.



After being a key player for Leeds for a couple of seasons, the Whites academy product struggled to feature regularly in the team under Garry Monk this season and was being sporadically used.











And in a quick turn of events Leeds decided to let the player go in the January window when they reached an agreement for his sale and 22-year-old midfielder moved to Oakwell.



Mowatt admits that everything surrounding the deal happed at a rapid pace and a conversation with his agent and a few phone calls later he signed for the Championship club in January.





Asked about how he ended up at Barnsley last month, the midfielder told BBC Radio Sheffield: “It all happened very quickly really and I didn’t really know much of it.

“My agent spoke to me and said that Barnsley were interested and in the next couple of days I signed.



“I had a few phone calls in the morning, had my medical and signed by the night.”



Mowatt has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Barnsley and has made two appearances for the club thus far.

